Ascent Group LLC Acquires 1,925 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 88.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 16,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 3,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.96, for a total transaction of $563,639.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,748.84. This trade represents a 27.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 11,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.39, for a total value of $1,726,426.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,816.54. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,709 shares of company stock valued at $6,224,840 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AptarGroup Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $156.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.52. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $178.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $887.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 32.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATR shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $162.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

