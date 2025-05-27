American Trust Acquires New Shares in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 9,668 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 250.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 10,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 90,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 12,013 shares in the last quarter.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Up 0.4%

SHLS stock opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $8.52. The company has a market cap of $766.51 million, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $80.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHLS shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Shoals Technologies Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CEO Brandon Moss sold 21,700 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $66,619.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,051,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,500.21. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 40,575 shares of company stock valued at $123,957 over the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

(Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.