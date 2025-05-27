American Trust Sells 94 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

American Trust decreased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $945,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 175,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,613,000 after purchasing an additional 93,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of INSP stock opened at $143.24 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.00 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.53 and its 200-day moving average is $174.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.80, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $201.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.89 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.19%. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INSP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $234.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,360. The trade was a 1.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

