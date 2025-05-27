American Trust Sells 379 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

American Trust cut its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,304,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $538,778,000 after buying an additional 414,942 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,181,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $510,053,000 after purchasing an additional 620,551 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $314,616,000 after acquiring an additional 37,119 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 818,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $191,471,000 after buying an additional 401,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $179,944,000 after purchasing an additional 429,644 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $175.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.91. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $138.15 and a one year high of $269.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 4.56.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $270.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.93.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

