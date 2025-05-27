Ameriflex Group Inc. Invests $143,000 in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its position in Visa by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 939 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.38.

Visa Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $354.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $341.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.43. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $369.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,041.50. The trade was a 17.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $3,129,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,931. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,948 shares of company stock worth $41,548,282. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

