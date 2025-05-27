United Advisor Group LLC Purchases 60,000 Shares of BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK)

United Advisor Group LLC raised its position in BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC owned 0.09% of BARK worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BARK by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 223,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in BARK by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in BARK by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 11,520 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BARK by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 15,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in BARK during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 28.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BARK opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.66. BARK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $2.56.

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

