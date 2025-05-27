Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Bought by United Advisor Group LLC

United Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Coupang by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 218,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after buying an additional 41,384 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,618,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,388,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Coupang in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CPNG opened at $27.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19, a PEG ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.13. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $27.96.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Coupang from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised Coupang to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.64.

In other Coupang news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 9,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $222,925.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 177,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,223,978.10. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $5,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,719,421 shares in the company, valued at $40,286,034.03. This trade represents a 12.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,334,697 shares of company stock worth $780,547,061. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

