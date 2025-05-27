5,787 Shares in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Purchased by United Advisor Group LLC

United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,787 shares of the technology ETF’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIQ. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Trading Down 0.9%

AIQ opened at $39.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -235.00 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $42.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.58.

About Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

