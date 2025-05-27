Ameriflex Group Inc. Invests $156,000 in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SILA. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sila Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sila Realty Trust by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sila Realty Trust by 507.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in Sila Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sila Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Sila Realty Trust Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:SILA opened at $24.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 39.37. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.18.

Sila Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Sila Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.06%.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Sila Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

About Sila Realty Trust

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

