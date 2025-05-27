United Advisor Group LLC Invests $250,000 in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USRT. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 21,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA USRT opened at $55.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.57 and a 200-day moving average of $57.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $63.22.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

