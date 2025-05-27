United Advisor Group LLC Buys New Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in Amgen by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.22.

Amgen Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of AMGN opened at $271.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $285.94 and its 200 day moving average is $285.86. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.86%.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.