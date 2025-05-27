Ameriflex Group Inc. Makes New $164,000 Investment in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBSFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 208,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after purchasing an additional 56,504 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 19,008 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VMBS opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.74. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $44.48 and a 1 year high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1977 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

