Ameriflex Group Inc. Acquires New Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
M&T Bank Stock Performance
Shares of MTB stock opened at $179.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.17 and a 200 day moving average of $188.41. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $139.78 and a 52 week high of $225.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
M&T Bank Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.17%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $212.50 to $186.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $269.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.53.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $299,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,827.34. This trade represents a 13.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About M&T Bank
M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.
