American Trust Invests $279,000 in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 106,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 53,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $12.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.47.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

