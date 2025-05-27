1,739 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Acquired by Ameriflex Group Inc.

Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Richmond Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $683,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Breakthru Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $71.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.50. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.52 and a fifty-two week high of $72.24.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.0043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

