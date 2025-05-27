Ascent Group LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 125,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,593,000 after buying an additional 15,824 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 42,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Stock Down 0.9%

LSTR stock opened at $137.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.92. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.99 and a 1-year high of $196.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.12.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The transportation company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSTR shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Landstar System from $161.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Landstar System from $177.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Landstar System from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Landstar System from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LSTR

Landstar System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.