Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 10,499 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,974 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 10,499 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $13,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 477 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $79.12 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $63.79 and a 1 year high of $90.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.09 and its 200-day moving average is $78.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

