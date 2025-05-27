Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 358 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $514,483,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,015,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,942,832 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $252,495,000 after acquiring an additional 701,287 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,692,118 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $316,784,000 after acquiring an additional 629,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,114,928 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $95,661,000 after acquiring an additional 561,413 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of BBY stock opened at $70.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.35. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.99 and a 1-year high of $103.71.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The technology retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.18. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 88.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group set a $105.00 target price on Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Best Buy from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $226,844.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,051.22. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.92 per share, with a total value of $984,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 378,780 shares in the company, valued at $27,620,637.60. This represents a 3.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,355 shares of company stock worth $5,767,213. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Stories

