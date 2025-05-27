The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,405 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,071,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,772,590,000 after buying an additional 3,732,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,150,462,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,821,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $908,281,000 after buying an additional 35,413 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,533,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,468,000 after buying an additional 1,526,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,751,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,526,000 after buying an additional 1,125,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $2,370,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,738.45. The trade was a 35.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 65,473 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $5,061,717.63. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 87,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,767,872.02. This represents a 42.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,114 shares of company stock worth $7,869,795. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK stock opened at $89.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $90.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.95.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.31.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

