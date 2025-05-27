Brokerages Set Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target at $50.10

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.10.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Braze from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price objective on Braze and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Braze from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Braze from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Braze from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

In other Braze news, insider Astha Malik sold 13,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $482,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 258,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,212.60. This represents a 4.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 3,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $122,171.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,551.12. This trade represents a 4.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 71,150 shares of company stock worth $2,540,814. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Braze by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Braze by 236.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Braze by 296.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in Braze by 9,188.9% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Braze during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze stock opened at $34.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.01. Braze has a 12-month low of $27.45 and a 12-month high of $48.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.72 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braze will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

