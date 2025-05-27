Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.17.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.16 per share, with a total value of $131,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 169,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,988.80. The trade was a 6.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banc of California stock opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $18.08. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.99.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Banc of California had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $266.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

