Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Receives $12.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.39 per share, with a total value of $1,662,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,482,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,859,037.45. This represents a 2.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,718,412 shares of company stock valued at $24,495,308. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 122.0% during the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 10,624,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838,635 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,156,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,686,000 after purchasing an additional 241,003 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 19.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,752,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,859,000 after purchasing an additional 447,917 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 19.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,716,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,504,000 after purchasing an additional 285,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,904,000 after purchasing an additional 163,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

OMI opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.29 million, a P/E ratio of -9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $17.78.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

