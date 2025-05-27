Ascent Group LLC Increases Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 257.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,587,000 after purchasing an additional 125,654 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 122,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,427,000 after acquiring an additional 17,221 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $91.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.13. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $74.41 and a fifty-two week high of $94.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.51.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

