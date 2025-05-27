Ascent Group LLC Sells 2,140 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ascent Group LLC cut its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.92. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.32 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 50.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.66%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

