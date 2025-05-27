Ascent Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 1.8%

ICVT stock opened at $86.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.18 and a 200 day moving average of $85.96. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.97 and a 52 week high of $89.71.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1466 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

