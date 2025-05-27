Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,848 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 374,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,153,000 after buying an additional 140,133 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,037,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,587,000 after buying an additional 4,687,550 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Capital & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,564,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 18,677 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.63. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $70.97 and a 52 week high of $75.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.2364 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

