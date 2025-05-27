Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 728.6% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE BLDR opened at $108.16 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.81 and a 12 month high of $203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.46.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BLDR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $146.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.58.

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

