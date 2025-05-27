Ascent Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Ascent Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 560,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,788,000 after purchasing an additional 73,007 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Atmos Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho cut Atmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total transaction of $2,264,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,063,979.36. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of ATO stock opened at $157.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.74. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.97 and a fifty-two week high of $167.45.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.