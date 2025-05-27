Ascent Group LLC Sells 22,950 Shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Ascent Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,950 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,705,000. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,183,000. Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 835,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,061,000 after buying an additional 248,604 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,739,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,879,000.

iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IGEB opened at $44.32 on Tuesday. iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $46.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.64.

iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1843 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

