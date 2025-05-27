Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.78.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLNO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $67.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Laidlaw lifted their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group set a $105.00 price objective on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

In related news, insider Patricia C. Hirano sold 128,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $8,789,572.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,504.48. This represents a 69.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 699,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $47,272,803.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,021,879.12. The trade was a 54.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 942,672 shares of company stock valued at $64,058,781 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLNO. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 31,467 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,331,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $76.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.16 and a beta of -2.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.84. Soleno Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $36.93 and a twelve month high of $80.99.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.19. On average, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

