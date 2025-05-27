GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Purchases Shares of 1,914 Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,620,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,986 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $38,508,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,097,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,448 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $33,107,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,972,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,646,000 after acquiring an additional 832,794 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

Insider Transactions at Acadia Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Jason Blacksberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $684,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Price Performance

AKR stock opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average is $22.30. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $104.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.99 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 500.00%.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

