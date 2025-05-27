GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Takes Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 219.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 203.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of SUPN stock opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average of $34.70. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.53 and a 1 year high of $40.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

