GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Acquires Shares of 1,102 Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Janux Therapeutics by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 878.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Janux Therapeutics

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 341,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.64 per share, for a total transaction of $10,470,974.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,658,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,951,392.32. The trade was a 3.67% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Hollman Meyer sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,170. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,001 shares of company stock worth $313,964. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $62.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance

JANX opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average of $39.29. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.48 and a 1-year high of $71.71.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Janux Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 463.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

