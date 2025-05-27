GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Makes New Investment in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LGND. Barclays PLC increased its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $839,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3%

LGND opened at $101.60 on Tuesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.43 and a twelve month high of $129.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.84 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 4.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LGND shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Todd C. Davis purchased 9,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,452.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,961,816.80. The trade was a 6.27% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Octavio Espinoza acquired 1,500 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.06 per share, with a total value of $156,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,603.92. This represents a 5.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Featured Stories

