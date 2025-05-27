12,692 Shares in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Bought by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,692 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in ADT by 1,132.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 243,702 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 223,922 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ADT by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,259,189 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $36,341,000 after acquiring an additional 609,842 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in ADT by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 130,838 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 41,682 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ADT in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,824,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in ADT by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,192,589 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $15,151,000 after acquiring an additional 394,794 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ADT alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $401,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 228,650,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,775,935.32. This represents a 17.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADT. Barclays raised ADT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADT

ADT Stock Performance

Shares of ADT stock opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average is $7.64. ADT Inc. has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

ADT Company Profile

(Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.