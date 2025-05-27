GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Invests $62,000 in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 589.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 177.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8%

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $13.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.92. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $33.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DNLI

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.