GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Takes $49,000 Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 51,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $774,974.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,062,377 shares in the company, valued at $61,220,021.39. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 275,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,034,037 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of ARWR opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.89. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $2.81. The business had revenue of $542.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARWR

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.