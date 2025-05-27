GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Buys Shares of 1,562 SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SWTX. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 12th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at SpringWorks Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 49,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $2,657,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 954,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,792,094.56. This trade represents a 4.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Badreddin Edris sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $1,084,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,203,481.76. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX opened at $46.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 0.77. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $62.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.92.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.30). SpringWorks Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.74% and a negative net margin of 134.73%. The company had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.19 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

