Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Acquired by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in ARM were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARM. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ARM by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in ARM in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in ARM by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ARM by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in ARM by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.
ARM Price Performance
ARM stock opened at $127.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.26 billion, a PE ratio of 167.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.39. Arm Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $188.75.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on ARM from $176.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on ARM from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Cfra Research raised ARM to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on ARM from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.76.
View Our Latest Analysis on ARM
About ARM
Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.
