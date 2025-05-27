GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Takes $53,000 Position in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWTX. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Diadema Partners LP acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Edgewise Therapeutics

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 496,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.13 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.23. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,809,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,106,679.75. The trade was a 3.47% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 1,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $25,513.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,521 shares in the company, valued at $304,670.45. This represents a 7.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,258 shares of company stock worth $234,544 over the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.22.

Edgewise Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EWTX opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.94. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 0.36. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $38.12.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Edgewise Therapeutics Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

