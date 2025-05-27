1,290 Shares in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Acquired by GF Fund Management CO. LTD.

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 740.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RYTM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Yann Mazabraud sold 6,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $438,964.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,587.40. This trade represents a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 20,760 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $1,248,506.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,229.26. The trade was a 51.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,107,346 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RYTM stock opened at $62.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 2.36. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $35.17 and a one year high of $68.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.59.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $37.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.43 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 230.07% and a negative return on equity of 367.36%. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Further Reading

