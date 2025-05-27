GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Takes Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of FR stock opened at $48.13 on Tuesday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 42.94%. The business had revenue of $177.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.98 million. On average, analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.