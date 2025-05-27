Flex (FLEX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) recently:

5/20/2025 – Flex was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/12/2025 – Flex was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/9/2025 – Flex had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $35.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/8/2025 – Flex had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $49.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/17/2025 – Flex had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/10/2025 – Flex had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $53.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2025 – Flex had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $46.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $41.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $45.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Flex had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 87,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $3,172,797.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,566.43. The trade was a 55.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 4,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $189,038.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,005.24. The trade was a 10.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 489,255 shares of company stock worth $19,589,788 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flex during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Flex during the first quarter worth $26,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flex during the first quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Flex during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

