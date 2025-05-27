GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Invests $112,000 in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,024,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,839 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,795,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,361,000 after buying an additional 235,622 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,679,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,445,000 after buying an additional 204,948 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,421,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,748,000 after buying an additional 18,009 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,421,000 after buying an additional 164,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $34.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.65. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $205.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.04 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 24.64%. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.