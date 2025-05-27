GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Makes New Investment in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,717,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 309,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,384,000 after buying an additional 162,027 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $39,447,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 261.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,613,000 after acquiring an additional 116,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $35,514,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDGL opened at $267.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $310.95 and its 200 day moving average is $318.45. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.63 and a fifty-two week high of $377.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of -0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 5.98.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.07, for a total transaction of $418,492.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,508.96. The trade was a 24.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James M. Daly sold 15,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.45, for a total transaction of $5,375,051.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,912 shares in the company, valued at $664,324.40. This trade represents a 89.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $10,610,594 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MDGL. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $378.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $443.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective (up previously from $422.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.33.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

