Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of Shift4 Payments worth $8,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FOUR opened at $89.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.70. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.45 and a 52 week high of $127.50. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.80.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.31. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $368.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Shift4 Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FOUR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $154.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Benchmark raised Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.32.

In other news, President David Taylor Lauber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 264,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,287,295.20. This represents a 0.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $849,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,622 shares in the company, valued at $15,094,317.56. The trade was a 5.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,380 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

