Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $8.48 Million Stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,630 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.14% of Element Solutions worth $8,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESI. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 52,973 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Element Solutions by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Element Solutions by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Element Solutions by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Element Solutions

In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $52,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,847,510. The trade was a 94.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Element Solutions from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Element Solutions from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

Element Solutions Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:ESI opened at $21.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average is $24.50. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $29.78.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $593.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Element Solutions’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

