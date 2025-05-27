Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$31.00.
SAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins decreased their target price on Saputo from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Scotiabank raised Saputo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. CIBC reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$28.00 price objective on Saputo and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -203.48%.
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
