Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$31.00.

SAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins decreased their target price on Saputo from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Scotiabank raised Saputo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. CIBC reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$28.00 price objective on Saputo and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

TSE SAP opened at C$26.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.30. Saputo has a one year low of C$22.59 and a one year high of C$32.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -203.48%.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

