Analysts Set Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) PT at $16.96

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.96.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Bally’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citizens Jmp raised Bally’s to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Bally’s from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Get Bally's alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BALY

Bally’s Trading Up 9.7%

Shares of NYSE:BALY opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.94. Bally’s has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $18.98.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $1.34. The business had revenue of $580.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.83 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 79.10% and a negative net margin of 30.04%. Analysts expect that Bally’s will post -7.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Bally’s by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bally’s by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 47,943 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bally’s by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,425 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bally’s by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 173,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 40,250 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bally’s

(Get Free Report

Bally’s Corp. is a global casino-entertainment company with a portfolio of casinos and resorts and online gaming businesses. It operates through the following segments: Casinos & Resorts, International Interactive, and North America Interactive. The Casinos & Resorts segment consists of the company’s casino and resort properties, a horse racetrack, and a golf course.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.