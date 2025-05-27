Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 7,613 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Insulet were worth $8,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Insulet by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Insulet by 1,447.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Insulet by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Trading Up 0.1%

Insulet stock opened at $321.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.26. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $171.61 and a 12 month high of $329.33. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PODD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $322.00 target price on Insulet in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Insulet from $312.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insulet

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP John W. Kapples sold 5,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.47, for a total value of $1,680,884.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,382,134.60. This represents a 18.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $501,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,525. The trade was a 36.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Insulet

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.